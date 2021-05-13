Pima’s Digital Arts Expo & Showcase highlights student work in a virtual format

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Community College Digital Arts Department is presenting their 2021 Digital Arts Expo & Showcase in a brand new virtual format.

The Digital Arts Department at Pima focuses on three areas: Digital Game & Simulation, Film & Animation, and Graphic & Web Design. Digital Game and Simulation focuses on creating engaging video games and virtual simulations, combining code, art, sound, animation and music into interactive tools and experiences.

Film and Animation focus on digital film arts, learning cinematography, lighting and audio production, or on digital film arts animation, learning digital graphics production, and 2- and 3-D animation. Graphic & Web Design focuses on developing overall layout and production skills demonstrating design, typography, interactive and technical skills.

This year, the two-day event will focus on Film & Animation and Game Design.

Friday, May 14th, 6:00 pm, Film & Animation Festival. This event will premiere on PCC Digital Arts YouTube channel at 6:00 pm Friday. Clips of student films will be showcased as industry professionals judge the student work and present them with awards. You can find all the full-length student films on the PCC Digital Arts YouTube channel.

Saturday, May 15th, 4:00 pm, Game Design & Simulation will showcase their student work from this year. This short teaser will premiere on the Pima Arts YouTube channel at 4:00 pm Saturday. Links to all the student games will be available to the public to test online. Students will be judged by industry professionals, as well as presented with awards.

