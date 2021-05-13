Advertise
Southwest launches new flights from Phoenix to Hawaii

Southwest Airlines offering 72-hour sale on one-way flights (Source: Southwest Airlines)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southwest Airlines is adding new flights from Phoenix to Hawaii, with all of them starting at under $200.

Flights from Sky Harbor to Honolulu and Kahului begin Sunday, June 27 and flights to Kona and Lihue start Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to AZ Family. Trips can be booked now, fares start at $159.

In addition to the Phoenix service, Southwest Airlines announced new nonstop Hawaii flights from Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego. Click here for more information on the new flights.

