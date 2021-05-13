Southwest launches new flights from Phoenix to Hawaii

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southwest Airlines is adding new flights from Phoenix to Hawaii, with all of them starting at under $200.

Flights from Sky Harbor to Honolulu and Kahului begin Sunday, June 27 and flights to Kona and Lihue start Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to AZ Family . Trips can be booked now, fares start at $159.

In addition to the Phoenix service, Southwest Airlines announced new nonstop Hawaii flights from Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego. Click here for more information on the new flights.

