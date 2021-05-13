Advertise
University of Arizona graduates will enter promising job market

By Brooke Chaplain
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s graduation week at the University of Arizona, and this year’s graduating class is headed into a promising job market compared to the class of 2020.

Industry experts at the U of A said job postings have bounced back.

They’re up 80% from this time last year.

It’s not a complete rebound to pre-pandemic levels, but experts believe it’s reassuring.

After a year of chaos, these graduates bring something special to companies with their knowledge and abilities revolving around the use of technology the pandemic brought with it.

The only negative is that the competition is stiff.

This year’s graduates will have to compete, in many cases, with 2020 graduates still seeking their first full-time job, among others.

Graduates will need to be a little bit more open to any opportunity.

“Needing to be flexible either about the role in a particular organization that you want to work for. Or, about the industry and working in an adjacent industry to where you think you ultimately want to wind up,” Abra McAndrew, Assistant Vice President of Access, Engagement & Opportunity at the University of Arizona, said.

The most important thing graduates can do while applying is staying on top of the process, trusting it, and not losing hope over lost opportunities. There will always be more.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

