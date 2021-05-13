U.S. Marshals arrest Phoenix teacher in Chicago for sexual contact with minor

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Marshals in Chicago, IL arrested 29-year-old Justin Walters, a teacher at the Desert Garden Montessori School in Phoenix, AZ after they say Walters had a long-term, sexual relationship with a minor student.

On May 06, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued in Maricopa County for Walters on 10 counts of sexual contact with a minor.

Officials say these charges stem from a longstanding relationship where Walters was the victim’s schoolteacher and groomed her before beginning a sexual relationship with her. Shortly after being interviewed by Phoenix Police detectives regarding these allegations, Walters left Arizona.

“Perpetrators of child abuse often “groom” and manipulate their victims by establishing power in the relationship. This was the case with Walters who was the victim’s teacher,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “Walters’ arrest will ensure that he will no longer be in a position to exploit children.”

Investigators in Arizona obtained information that Walters traveled to Istanbul, Turkey and in April 2021 they requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, in locating and arresting Walters.

Deputies, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, and the National Sex Offender Targeting Center, were able to determine that Walters booked a flight from Istanbul, Turkey arriving in Chicago, IL.

On May 12, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force was notified of his impending arrival and was able to take Walters into custody at a residence in Chicago.

Walters was transported and booked into the Kane County Jail in St. Charles, IL where he is currently being held and awaiting extradition back to Maricopa County, Arizona.

