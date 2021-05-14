Arizona man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teen has been arrested by federal agents.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Ricardo Ruan, 24, was wanted for a July 2018 incident at his home in Yuma.

Authorities said the victim, who was 15 years old, lost consciousness during the assault was abandoned, alone in the residence.

“These types of horrific crimes against children demands a strong response,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “This arrest is an example of law enforcement working collaboratively to remove dangerous individuals from the community.”

On April 22, Ruan was indicted on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.

Ruan allegedly fled Yuma one day after the indictment and was captured at a motel in Mesa.

