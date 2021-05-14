Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen

Authorities said Ricardo Ruan, 24, is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor, sexual...
Authorities said Ricardo Ruan, 24, is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teen has been arrested by federal agents.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Ricardo Ruan, 24, was wanted for a July 2018 incident at his home in Yuma.

Authorities said the victim, who was 15 years old, lost consciousness during the assault was abandoned, alone in the residence.

“These types of horrific crimes against children demands a strong response,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “This arrest is an example of law enforcement working collaboratively to remove dangerous individuals from the community.”

On April 22, Ruan was indicted on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.

Ruan allegedly fled Yuma one day after the indictment and was captured at a motel in Mesa.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of David...
UPDATE: Complaint ties teen charged in deadly midtown shooting to gun allegedly used in the crime
Scottsdale police investigate the two-car crash Aug. 3, 2019, that killed Cynthia Fisher, who...
Arizona law enforcement struggle to halt deadly street racing
A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Gov. Ducey announces ‘Arizona back to work’ plan

Latest News

Zacattack Fire evacuation area in Bisbee as of 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021.
New wildfire in Bisbee prompts evacuations
NEW BACK TO WORK INCENTIVES
Some employers are hopeful new ‘Arizona Back to Work’ plan will stregnthen workforce
Can a business ask you to show proof of vaccination? The answer will depend on where you are...
FACT FINDERS: Can businesses require proof of vaccination to go maskless?
Arizona's Heart and Sol: Banner UMC covid-19 unit nurse is a caregiver at work and at home
Arizona's Heart and Sol: Banner UMC covid-19 unit nurse is a caregiver at work and at home