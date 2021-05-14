Arizona man arrested for child sex crimes in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Yuma nearly three years ago was caught in Mesa on Wednesday.

Ricardo Ruan, 24, was arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual contact with a minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

He’s accused of sexually and physically assaulting the teen at his Yuma home in July 2018. After the attack, she was abandoned in Ruan’s home, unconscious, according to the release.

Ruan was indicted on multiple counts in Yuma County on Thursday, April 22, 2021, but detectives found out he had left the area. So, local authorities enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals, who found Ruan at a motel in Mesa on May 12.

Ruan was booked into the Maricopa County jail and awaits extradition to Yuma County.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.