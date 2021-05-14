Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test

Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual...
Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif(Casey Curry | Casey Curry/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A taping of Bill Maher’s weekly HBO show was canceled after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Maher, who is fully vaccinated, is “asymptomatic and feels fine,” according to a statement Thursday from HBO. “No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time,” the channel said.

The taping of Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” will be rescheduled, HBO said. Guests were to include astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and podcast host Dan Carlin.

Maher was tested as part of the Los Angeles production’s weekly protocol for staff, the channel said, adding that “every precaution” is taken in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding the coronavirus.

The comedian and political gadfly moved back to in-studio shows with a limited audience late last summer, after taping episodes at his home in the early months of the pandemic.

TV and filmmaking gradually resumed after last year’s pandemic-forced shutdown, but despite strict safety rules there have been other production holds caused by a cast or crew member’s positive virus test.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of David...
UPDATE: Complaint ties teen charged in deadly midtown shooting to gun allegedly used in the crime
Gov. Ducey announces ‘Arizona back to work’ plan
Scottsdale police investigate the two-car crash Aug. 3, 2019, that killed Cynthia Fisher, who...
Arizona law enforcement struggle to halt deadly street racing
A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack

Latest News

Can a business ask you to show proof of vaccination? The answer will depend on where you are...
FACT FINDERS: Can businesses require proof of vaccination to go maskless?
NEW BACK TO WORK INCENTIVES
NEW BACK TO WORK INCENTIVES
"A great day for America:" CDC lifts mask mandate
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks