BREAKING: Pima County drops mask mandate

The Pima County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting to discuss the county's mask...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One day after the CDC eased its mask guidelines, the Pima County Board of Supervisors followed suit.

On Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks in most outdoor and indoor settings.

The Board voted 4-1 during a special meeting Friday, May 14, to bring the county in line with the federal guidance, with

FACT FINDERS: Can businesses require proof of vaccination to go maskless?

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has already said the city would update its policies to match the CDC. When that will happen remains to be seen, but the city council has a study session and regular meeting on Tuesday, May 18.

“I ask all Tucsonans to follow the CDC guidelines and safety recommendations,” Romero said. “I encourage all Tucsonans 12 and up to get their free vaccinations at any one of the locations available throughout the city.”

The county said more than half of eligible Pima County residents “have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 350,000 are fully vaccinated.”

In December 2020, Pima County adopted Board Resolution 2020-96. It required everyone to wear a face-covering when physical distancing could not be maintained.

The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

