Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cat in Chicago nearly spent all nine lives jumping five stories from a building on fire.

Instead, he was just fine, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened at an apartment building near the Chicago’s South Side.

As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.

Officials reported the cat was uninjured and even tried to get back into the building.

The surreal moment was shared on social media. There was no shortage of rabid reactions, with flavors ranging between “see, cats are amazing” and “see, cats are magical minions of Satan.”

Whatever your take, black cats are supposed to be unlucky, but this one seems as lucky as they come.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ducey announces ‘Arizona back to work’ plan
Crews battle a wildfire in the Bisbee area late Thursday, May 13.
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for Bisbee residents near wildfire
Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of David...
UPDATE: Complaint ties teen charged in deadly midtown shooting to gun allegedly used in the crime

Latest News

Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at...
Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised
Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference...
Columbus, Ohio, reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill
Stefanik speaks of Republican unity
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va, Sheriff's Office, shows Peter...
Ex-Army Green Beret gets 15 years for Russian espionage