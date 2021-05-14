Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised

Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at...
Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at Disney parks in the near future.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s top executive says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to ease up mask-wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people is “very big news for us.”

During an earnings call on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at Disney parks in the near future after the CDC said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“Particularly, if anybody’s been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on. That could be quite daunting,” Chapek said. “So we think that’s going to make for an even more pleasant experience.”

Chapek said the parks had already started raising the number of people allowed in, as least in Florida, based on relaxed restrictions coming from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. He didn’t say how many more people were being allowed in the parks compared to the previous restriction of a little more than a third of a park’s capacity.

“So I think you’re going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that we’re able to admit into our parks through our reservation systems that we recently implemented,” Chapek said.

The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ducey announces ‘Arizona back to work’ plan
Crews battle a wildfire in the Bisbee area late Thursday, May 13.
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for Bisbee residents near wildfire
Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of David...
UPDATE: Complaint ties teen charged in deadly midtown shooting to gun allegedly used in the crime

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in...
US warns extremists may strike as virus restrictions ease
Benjamin Loveallo, a member of the Desert Flyers, is among the disc golfers who like to...
Disc golf participation soars during coronavirus pandemic
Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew,...
Colorado man suspected in wife’s death cast presidential ballot in her name
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Study: Mixing COVID vaccines causes side effects