FACT FINDERS: Can businesses require proof of vaccination to go maskless?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New CDC guidelines allow fully vaccinated people to go maskless indoors, with some exceptions.

So, how does a business know if you’ve really been vaccinated? Can they require you to show proof?

This is definitely a hot-button issue because it deals with your personal health information and your privacy rights, but there’s also a public health safety concern.

KOLD News 13′s Wendi Redman spoke with attorney Mark Lamber with Fennemore Craig.

Craig said it really comes down to public versus private businesses.

Lamber said if a private business would like to require you to show proof of vaccination in order to go maskless in their store, they absolutely can.

However, if it’s a public business, they may not ask you to show that information. That said, Lamber warns this is not one size fits all and not all businesses will react the same way to the new CDC guidance.

”You’re going to see with vaccine passports, you’re going to see different rules for different businesses in different locations,” he said. “So, if you live in one state or one city it may be a big deal but whereas if you live in another state or another city or you’re going into another business, it may not be.”

What about any possible exemptions?

Lamber said medical or religious reasons would be exceptions to the rule.

The big question now is how this will be enforced.

