FIRST ALERT FORECAST: weekend cool down!
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system moving through the weekend will bring a chance for spotty showers, but mainly dry lighting along the Arizona/New Mexico border and in the White Mountains. Wind picks up this weekend. Another storm system moves in late Sunday through Tuesday bringing gusty winds and cooler air.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the mid 90s.
