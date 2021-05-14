Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: weekend cool down!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system moving through the weekend will bring a chance for spotty showers, but mainly dry lighting along the Arizona/New Mexico border and in the White Mountains. Wind picks up this weekend. Another storm system moves in late Sunday through Tuesday bringing gusty winds and cooler air.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

