Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash

By KCNC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:59 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KCNC) - A Wyoming teen who survived a serious crash missed her school’s prom, so hospital staff decided to throw one for her.

Miracle Manzanares was hit by a truck and pinned to a bonfire. The crash resulted in burns across 40% of her body.

She was taken to Swedish Medical Center in Colorado and has been a patient for about 10 weeks. During this time, she missed her school’s prom.

The hospital staff decided to throw one for her.

“They just surprised me. Like, I didn’t know any of this was going to happen,” Manzares said.

Caroline Cummins works at the hospital and said that prom was really important to Manzares, so the staff made sure she had a prom to attend.

“I was having a hard time trying to trust them, but then I got really close to them and now, I’m sad that I’m going to be leaving them soon,” Manzares said.

While saying goodbye is tough, her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“Miracle is a miracle of an 18-year-old and I am so proud of the care that we were able to provide and the team that we have,” Cummins said.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of David...
UPDATE: Complaint ties teen charged in deadly midtown shooting to gun allegedly used in the crime
Gov. Ducey announces ‘Arizona back to work’ plan
Scottsdale police investigate the two-car crash Aug. 3, 2019, that killed Cynthia Fisher, who...
Arizona law enforcement struggle to halt deadly street racing
A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack

Latest News

The Pima County Health Department saw a huge rush for its first vaccination clinic for children...
Pima County sees huge turnout on first day of vaccinations for children 12 and up
The CDC’s new mask guidelines may not apply to some schools in southern Arizona.
Masks to still be required at in some southern Arizona schools
Crews battle a wildfire in the Bisbee area late Thursday, May 13.
Authorities: Wildfire near Bisbee likely human-caused, suspect in custody
A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash