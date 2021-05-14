New wildfire in Bisbee prompts evacuations
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People living in Old Bisbee are under evacuation orders as crews battle a wildfire.
The fire sparked Thursday, May 13, at Zacatecas Canyon, which is near 300 Brewery Ave. north of Mimosa Market.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the Zacattack Fire has burned 10-30 acres and was threatening 30 structures, according to Wildcad.
People living in the area have been advised to leave immediately. A temporary shelter is available at St. Patrick’s Church 100 Quality Hill Road in Bisbee.
⚠️ ACTIVE WILDFIRE in Zacatecas Canyon near Brewery Canyon in Old Bisbee. Zacatecas Canyon, 300 Brewery Ave. N of Mimosa Market and up into the canyon— CochiseCounty (@CochiseCounty) May 14, 2021
⚠️ Residents must EVACUATE - Temporary Shelter is available at St. Patrick's Church 100 Quality Hill Rd, Bisbee, AZ 85603
