New wildfire in Bisbee prompts evacuations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People living in Old Bisbee are under evacuation orders as crews battle a wildfire.

The fire sparked Thursday, May 13, at Zacatecas Canyon, which is near 300 Brewery Ave. north of Mimosa Market.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the Zacattack Fire has burned 10-30 acres and was threatening 30 structures, according to Wildcad.

People living in the area have been advised to leave immediately. A temporary shelter is available at St. Patrick’s Church 100 Quality Hill Road in Bisbee.

