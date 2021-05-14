Pima County Board of Supervisors to hold emergency meeting on mask ordinance following new CDC guidance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency meeting Friday, May 14, 2021, in response to the CDC’s updated masking guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most circumstances, citing the efficacy of vaccines. However, by ordinance, Pima County has a mask mandate that’s been in place for some time.

The country board will hold its meeting Friday at 3 p.m. That will be live-streamed for public viewing.

