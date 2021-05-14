Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a wildfire in the Bisbee area late Thursday, May 13.
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for Bisbee residents near wildfire
Gov. Ducey announces ‘Arizona back to work’ plan
Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Can a business ask you to show proof of vaccination? The answer will depend on where you are...
FACT FINDERS: Can businesses require proof of vaccination to go maskless?

Latest News

Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt
The Pima County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting to discuss the county's mask...
BREAKING: Pima County drops mask mandate
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns
There's a boom in Pokemon trading card sales.
Pokemon trading card shortages