Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas

Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.(Ana Cardenas/GoFundMe)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in Texas said she was woken by blood and other bodily fluids dripping from her ceiling.

Ana Cardenas said on a GoFundMe post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.

KTSM reported the body was not discovered for days and started to decompose.

“Bodily fluids began leaking from the ceiling contaminating all my personal belongings: bed, furniture, clothes, sheets, and much more are now destroyed and had to be thrown away due to biohazard,” Cardenas wrote on GoFundMe.

The blood seeped through her ceiling where the fan was running, causing it to splatter across the room, KTSM said. Cardenas told them she was traumatized from the experience and planned to have a medical exam to be sure she wasn’t infected with anything.

The GoFundMe fundraiser will go toward temporary shelter and replacing her clothing and other personal items that were ruined, she said. By Friday, the total had reached more than $9,400, nearly twice the original goal.

She said she has not been able to reach the manager of the apartment complex, and she told the reporter she did not have renter’s insurance, since it was not a requirement.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a wildfire in the Bisbee area late Thursday, May 13.
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for Bisbee residents near wildfire
Gov. Ducey announces ‘Arizona back to work’ plan
Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Can a business ask you to show proof of vaccination? The answer will depend on where you are...
FACT FINDERS: Can businesses require proof of vaccination to go maskless?

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference Thursday, May 13, 2021, in...
House to vote soon on bills to protect Capitol after Jan. 6
FILE - This Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007, file photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers' Najeh Davenport in...
Retired Black players say NFL brain-injury payouts show bias
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference...
Columbus, Ohio, reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill
A protester approaches a line of police officers in downtown Phoenix on May 31, 2020, in one of...
Police keep tabs on social media, but who keeps tabs on cops?