Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog

By News 12 Westchester
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSINING, N.Y. (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER) - An alert seventh grader is being credited with saving the life of his four-legged best friend.

By his own account, 12-year-old Brady Cole retains most of what he learns in school, but not quite all of it.

“I’d say about 65%,” he admitted.

One lesson he retained was an anti-choking lesson he learned during a health class.

During a Mother’s Day hike, he’d have to use what he learned, but not on a human.

“The way we learned it was on humans,” Brady said. “So, I tried it on a dog.”

Brady’s brother realized that their mini goldendoodle Kyrie wasn’t acting normal and possibly was choking.

Brady jumped into action without much thought.

“What I did was found his ribs, found the bottom of them, made like a fist-like thing,” Brady said. He continued to perform the Heimlich until Kyrie spat something up.

“I didn’t really know if I did anything. After a while, I noticed that I actually did something. And like, I had no faith that that would work,” Brady said. “And it did work, and I was pretty happy.”

Brady said he learned one big lesson from the experience.

“School could be important. And you can use it in your future to really help you and help other,” he said. “So, it is important to pay attention.”

Copyright 2021 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting to discuss the county's mask...
Pima County drops mask mandate, Tucson mayor asks council to take on city mandate in next meeting
Crews battle a wildfire in the Bisbee area late Thursday, May 13.
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for Bisbee residents near wildfire
Can a business ask you to show proof of vaccination? The answer will depend on where you are...
FACT FINDERS: Can businesses require proof of vaccination to go maskless?
Larry Littlefield, 64, was reported missing in Pima County, Ariz. on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department searches for man missing since Wednesday morning
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building with AP, other media
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
A seventh grader from Ossining, New York is being credited for using the Heimlich maneuver to...
Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 474 new cases of COVID-19; 17,459 total deaths