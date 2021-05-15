Crews battle White Tank Fire in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Arizona State Forestry are fighting a new fire burning west of Surprise.

The White Tank Fire is mapped at around 80 acres, according to a tweet and is burning on state trust land.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

#AZForestry working #WhiteTankFire approx. 10 mi. W of #Surprise. Fire is estimated at 80 acres and is burning on State Trust Land & has moved onto the park. Multiple resources on incident, helicopter assisting with bucket work. #AZFire #MaricopaCounty pic.twitter.com/DyGQJr4pFC — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 15, 2021

