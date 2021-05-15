Advertise
Crews continue mop-up of White Tanks Fire near Phoenix

White Tanks Fire burns in White Tanks Regional Mountains near Phoenix
White Tanks Fire burns in White Tanks Regional Mountains near Phoenix(Arizona State Forestry)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are mopping up after the White Tanks Fire in White Tank Mountain Regional Park West of Phoenix burned about 100 acres.

The fire is about 30% contained.

Officials say some heat remains in washes with minimal smoke.

Crews continue to mop up today and some resources are being released to be available for possible new starts.

