Crews continue mop-up of White Tanks Fire near Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are mopping up after the White Tanks Fire in White Tank Mountain Regional Park West of Phoenix burned about 100 acres.

The fire is about 30% contained.

Officials say some heat remains in washes with minimal smoke.

Crews continue to mop up today and some resources are being released to be available for possible new starts.

