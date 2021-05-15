Advertise
Crews put out motorhome fire on northwest side

Northwest Fire responded to a motorhome fire on Friday, May 14, 2021. One person was treated at the scene for a minor injury.(Source: Northwest Fire via Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was treated for minor injuries they suffered from a motorhome fire on Friday, May 14.

Crews with Northwest Fire responded to a blaze located on the 6600 block of north Silverbell Road, according to a tweet from the district. First responders were able to quickly get a handle on the inferno before it spread to a nearby residential care facility.

However, a staff member at the care facility was hurt but treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

