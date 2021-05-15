Crews put out motorhome fire on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was treated for minor injuries they suffered from a motorhome fire on Friday, May 14.

Crews with Northwest Fire responded to a blaze located on the 6600 block of north Silverbell Road, according to a tweet from the district. First responders were able to quickly get a handle on the inferno before it spread to a nearby residential care facility.

However, a staff member at the care facility was hurt but treated at the scene for a minor injury.

NWFD crews have extinguished a motorhome fire on the 6600 block of N Silverbell Rd. Crews worked quickly to prevent the fire from extending to a residential care facility the motorhome was parked next to.



A staff member of the facility was treated for a minor injury on scene. pic.twitter.com/vdhQlvnJN0 — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.