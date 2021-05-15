Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Can businesses be held liable if someone gets sick?

By Wendi Redman
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If a private business decides to allow vaccinated people to go maskless but they don’t require any proof of vaccination can they be held liable for someone getting sick?

It appears holding a business responsible would be very difficult.

KOLD News 13′s Wendi Redman spoke with attorney Mark Lamber with Fennemore Craig about it.

He said the customer would need to prove they got COVID from an unmasked COVID-infected worker or another customer.

However, that’s not all.

They would also need to show the decision to not require masks or proof of vaccine was negligent. Lamber says doing all of that would be pretty challenging. That’s especially true since the customer could choose to not go to that business if they don’t like the COVID protocols and it could be argued if they go in they assumed the risk.

If a business does look at vaccine passports there could be issues there too.

”How they would even have the ability to determine is that legit or not,” Lambersaid. “So, if I had a vaccine in another state could someone in that business even tell whether that’s a legit proof of vaccine or not? I’m not sure.”

As with most things during this pandemic, this is all new territory and courts will be dealing with this for the first time.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a wildfire in the Bisbee area late Thursday, May 13.
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for Bisbee residents near wildfire
Gov. Ducey announces ‘Arizona back to work’ plan
Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Can a business ask you to show proof of vaccination? The answer will depend on where you are...
FACT FINDERS: Can businesses require proof of vaccination to go maskless?

Latest News

Larry Littlefield, 64, was reported missing in Pima County, Ariz. on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department searches for man missing since Wednesday morning
DAMAGED ONES ANIMAL RESCUE
Local nonprofit helps dogs in Mexico get the care they need
The Pima County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting to discuss the county's mask...
Pima County drops mask mandate, Tucson mayor asks council to take on city mandate in next meeting
Pima County Board of Supervisors drops mask mandate
Pima County Board of Supervisors drops mask mandate