FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine and wind for your Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures.
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Wind gets gusty tomorrow ahead of an approaching storm system. High temperatures will cool to near 90 Sunday, even cooler on Monday. Staying dry.
TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upprt-50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
