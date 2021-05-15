Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine and wind for your Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures.

(Source: Tucson News Now)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Wind gets gusty tomorrow ahead of an approaching storm system. High temperatures will cool to near 90 Sunday, even cooler on Monday. Staying dry.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upprt-50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

