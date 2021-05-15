Four men arrested for violent altercation at Chandler mall months ago

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four men are now behind bars in connection to a violent altercation at a Chandler mall in March.

Investigators said 23-year-old Andrew Courtney of Sierra Vista was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, according to AZ Family.

Three other men — 19-year-old Tarik Deeb of Queen Creek, 18-year old Isaias Reece of Phoenix and 18-year old Nicholas Aguilar of Mesa — all were booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct and misconduct involving weapons.

