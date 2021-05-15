Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Four men arrested for violent altercation at Chandler mall months ago

File graphic.
File graphic.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four men are now behind bars in connection to a violent altercation at a Chandler mall in March.

Investigators said 23-year-old Andrew Courtney of Sierra Vista was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, according to AZ Family.

Three other men — 19-year-old Tarik Deeb of Queen Creek, 18-year old Isaias Reece of Phoenix and 18-year old Nicholas Aguilar of Mesa — all were booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct and misconduct involving weapons.

To read the AZ Family story, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a wildfire in the Bisbee area late Thursday, May 13.
UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for Bisbee residents near wildfire
Gov. Ducey announces ‘Arizona back to work’ plan
Stormee Wagner and James E. Wagner
UPDATE: Phoenix police identify suspects in kidnapping hoax
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Can a business ask you to show proof of vaccination? The answer will depend on where you are...
FACT FINDERS: Can businesses require proof of vaccination to go maskless?

Latest News

The White Tank Fire sparked Friday, May 14, 2021, west of Surprise, Ariz.
Crews battle White Tank Fire in Maricopa County
Northwest Fire responded to a motorhome fire on Friday, May 14, 2021. One person was treated at...
Crews put out motorhome fire on northwest side
Larry Littlefield, 64, was reported missing in Pima County, Ariz. on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department searches for man missing since Wednesday morning
DAMAGED ONES ANIMAL RESCUE
Local nonprofit helps dogs in Mexico get the care they need