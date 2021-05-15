Local nonprofit helps dogs in Mexico get the care they need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to reports, 70% of Mexico’s 18 million dogs live on the street, either born as strays or abandoned by their owners. A local nonprofit animal rescue is crossing the border to take dogs from Mexico to southern Arizona.

“There’s a lot of rescues in the U.S. and even though we can’t save them all I feel like every single dog in the U-S has some glimmer of hope that a rescue will save them. And that is not the case for Mexico,” said Valeria Shepard, founder of The Damaged ones. Shepard started her rescue after volunteering as a foster parent.

“Myself and another foster met during a road trip to Mexico to pick up a rescue dog and that’s when we both became aware of how bad the situation is for dogs over there. They have a really large stray population and a lot of them are horribly neglected and abused,” she said.

The Damaged Ones rescues abused, neglected and severe medical case dogs south of the border.

“If a dog is sick, if a dog is in a dog pound, their hope to make it out or get any kind of help is pretty much nonexistent.”

Shepard partners with local rescues to help dogs find their forever homes. But some of the dogs she transports are in such bad condition, she has to nurse them back to health for several months before they are adoptable.

“So Solara had an owner and she was pretty much skin and bones, had severe skin infections, scabies, wounds and she was in pretty bad shape. Light was heavily pregnant and she’s the one that was a suspected victim of a knife or machete attack,” Shepard said.

She has spent thousands of dollars out of her own pocket to provide medical care, food, vaccines, and surgeries to more than 150 dogs.

“I left us to where we couldn’t even fuel our truck, like gas money. Because I just sent it all to provide for the Mexico dogs.”

Right now, Shepard works with several small rescues, but she hopes to expand her connections in the future so she can help place more dogs in new homes.

The Damaged Ones has two upcoming fundraising events. They are hosting a garage sale June 5 to June 6 and a raffle for a free tattoo is going on until June 15. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.