Pima County Sheriff’s Department searches for man missing since Wednesday morning

Larry Littlefield, 64, was reported missing in Pima County, Ariz. on Friday, May 14, 2021.(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for a missing man who’s been missing for over two days.

Larry Littlefield, 64, was last seen Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at around 11 a.m. on the 5500 block of west Lazy Street, near Kinney Road and Bopp Road, according to a community alert from PCSD. That’s on Tucson’s far west side near Tucson Mountain Park.

Littlefield is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to PCSD. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts with white stripe, white socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

