Victim suffers from non life-threatening injuries after reported robbery at adult store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people have been detained following a report of a robbery at the Fascinations on Speedway this afternoon.

Officials say one victim has sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Officers stopped a vehicle and have detained two adults.

No arrests have been made as of yet and detectives are coming out to continue the investigation.

