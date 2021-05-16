FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below normal temperatures to kick off the work week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A passing weather system will bring cooler temperatures for your Monday with highs dipping down into the mid-80s. Enjoy it while it lasts, because we bounce back up into the mid-90s quickly.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper-50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.