FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below normal temperatures to kick off the work week.

(Source: Tucson News Now)
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A passing weather system will bring cooler temperatures for your Monday with highs dipping down into the mid-80s. Enjoy it while it lasts, because we bounce back up into the mid-90s quickly.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper-50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

