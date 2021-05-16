Man detained after Tucson Police Department responds to standoff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man has been detained after the Tucson Police Department responded to a standoff today near Lee St. and 6th Ave.
Officers say the situation started as a possible burglary/neighbor dispute.
There are no reports of injuries and no barricaded persons.
