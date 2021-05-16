Tucson community marches in memory of Rosaura Barbosa to end domestic violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After losing her daughter to domestic violence three years ago, one Tucson woman is leading the charge to make the community a safer place.

If you see something, say something, that is the motto behind an anti-violence nonprofit created after a neighbor witnessed domestic violence and didn’t call 911.

”We decided not be that family with the anger and chip on their shoulder, we saw a lot of things happen in the community that day that we felt needed to be changed, so we slowly got out there, and we’re trying to help make that change,” said April Barbosa, mother of Rosaura and the founder of Justice for Rosaura.

This month marks three years since 18-year-old, Rosaura Barbosa, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. He was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Saturday, May 15, dozens marched including her mother, April in an anti-violence walk to Freedom Park. Many carried signs covered with pictures of loved ones who they had lost to violence.

“We want to end the violence one step at a time, it begins with our community, it begins with us having a relationship with our media members, our law enforcement members, and the people that live in our communities, in order for it all to work, we all need to be on a team,” said Thomas Wright, co-president of Justice for Rosaura.

In a partnership with the Tucson Police Department, the memorial walk was organized by Barbosa who took the tragedy and turned it into “Justice for Rosaura,” an anti-violence nonprofit in Tucson.

“This is the future of policing, this is a partnership with our community with the same vision, and the same mission to decrease the harm and that hurt that is occurring in our neighborhoods, unfortunately, at increasing rates,” said Kevin Hall, assistant chief of the Tucson Police Department.

Barbosa’s organization offers mentoring, mediation, and support to anyone who needs it.

”Every problem is every member of the community’s problem, it’s easy to ignore but why because eventually it could be someone you know,” Barbosa said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.