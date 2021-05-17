Advertise
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California

By WOWT staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials said 35-year-old Adam Price was arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police were looking for the man after his two children were found dead inside his home on Sunday morning.

The two children have been identified as 3-year-old Theodore Price and 5-year-old Emily Price.

On the scene, law enforcement said they went to a home on the 2700 block of Alberta Avenue twice - once on Saturday evening and once on Sunday morning to perform a wellness check on the two children and their father after receiving calls from the mother of the children, who lives in Illinois.

“She said she hadn’t heard from them for a couple of days per court order to have contact with them. Officers responded here, had no contact at the door, attempted phone contact with Adam Price,” said Capt. Andy Jashinske with Bellevue Police.

While investigating both calls, police said there wasn’t enough evidence that would have let them be able to force entry into the home.

Bellevue Police and Fire went back to the home at about 11:03 a.m. after friends of the family entered the home and found the children dead inside.

“I’m not sure if they forced entry or how they got in, but the friends were actually the individuals that found the children inside. And they contacted police, and we responded after that,” Jashinske said.

The children were confirmed dead when officers arrived at the scene. Investigators were seen going inside the home with evidence markers, and others were going through trash, looking for clues.

Neighbors in the area say they didn’t know the family well, but the kids were often seen in front of the house or playing with other children in the area.

“I would see them out almost every day playing with their trucks and everything. I saw them Wednesday out there playing, and after Wednesday I never saw them. Never gave it a second thought that something was wrong with them,” neighbor Patricia Otey said.

Neighbors also said they thought it was suspicious that Price had put the trash out on a Thursday when the trash in their neighborhood isn’t collected until Monday.

Adam Price is set to appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m. in California on felony fugitive charges.

