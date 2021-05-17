Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 90s all week long!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A passing weather system will bring cooler temperatures for your Monday with highs dipping down into the mid-80s. Enjoy it while it lasts, because we bounce back up into the mid-90s quickly!

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man detained after midtown standoff
The Pima County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting to discuss the county's mask...
Pima County drops mask mandate, Tucson mayor asks council to take on city mandate in next meeting
A Tempe, Arizona, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young...
Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona
Crash in median on I-10 near Picacho Peak
ADOT reports rollover crash on I-10 near Picacho Peak
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, May 17th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, May 17th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below normal temperatures to kick off the work week
CCSO is currently conducting evacuations along Sacred Rock Road.
UPDATE: Amerind Fire burns 269 acres in Cochise County
KOLD 530 FORECAST MAY 15, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine and wind for your Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures.