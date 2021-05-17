Advertise
Registration for free swim lessons begins Tuesday

The free swim lessons are part of an overall water safety effort to teach children proper swimming techniques and how to be safe in and around water.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIMA COUNTY, May 14, 2021 — Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation and the TMC Vest It UP! program have come together to offer 800 free swim lessons to children, at three Pima County locations.

Funded by Credit Unions for Kids and the TMC Foundation, the free swim lessons are part of an overall water safety effort to teach children proper swimming techniques and how to be safe in and around water.

The focus of the collaboration is prevention.

“Drowning is 100 percent preventable. Offering free swimming lessons to the community is critically important to reducing the risk of a future drowning,” said Grant Bourguet, program manager at Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.

The partnership provides families, especially those who are economically disadvantaged, with a free opportunity for their children to acquire this important lifelong skill.

Registration for June lessons begins Tuesday, May 18, at 6 a.m. Registration for July lessons begins Tuesday, June 15, at 6 a.m.

Where to register: www.pima.gov/swimlessons or (520) 724-5171

Where: The free lessons will be available at:

  • Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way
  • Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Avenue
  • Flowing Wells Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Boulevard

For further information about registration and swim lessons, please visit www.pima.gov/swimlessons.

