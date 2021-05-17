Silver Alert issued for missing Apache County man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities on Monday, May 17, issued a Silver Alert for a missing Apache County man.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Theodore Martin of Golden Valley, Arizona, may be driving a white 2002 4-door Ford F350 pickup with Arizona license 0A54A. He is with his dog, a black and white Australian shepherd.

Martin is described as white, 5-foot-7, 147 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing green pants, a light gray T-shirt, and brown hiking boots.

He left his residence on May 15, headed to St. Johns. He called his friend at midnight on May 16 and told him he got stuck after taking a wrong turn.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Apache County Sheriffs Office at 928-337-4321.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.