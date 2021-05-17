Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

TPD: One dead in motorcycle crash on S. Kino Pkwy

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday, May 14. The rider is now identified as 21-year-old Mahmoud Morabet.

According to Tucson Police Department, officials were called to the 2900 block of S. Kino Parkway around 10:00 p.m. Tucson Fire provided aid to the driver of the 2017 Kawasaki ZR900 motorcycle, but Morabet was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was making a left turn from southbound Kino Parkway into a business complex. Morabet was traveling northbound when he struck the front passenger’s side of the Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu remained on scene and officers determined they were not impaired at the time of the crash. Law enforcement has determined the driver failed to yield making the left hand turn, now considered a major factor in the crash.

No charges or tickets have been issued as of yet.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man detained after midtown standoff
The Pima County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting to discuss the county's mask...
Pima County drops mask mandate, Tucson mayor asks council to take on city mandate in next meeting
A Tempe, Arizona, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young...
Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona
Crash in median on I-10 near Picacho Peak
ADOT reports rollover crash on I-10 near Picacho Peak
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

The free swim lessons are part of an overall water safety effort to teach children proper...
Registration for free swim lessons begins Tuesday
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Mildred James of Sanders, Arizona, shows off her "I Voted"...
Navajos say new Arizona restrictions will complicate voting
Crews battle a wildfire in the Bisbee area late Thursday, May 13.
UPDATE: One suspect questioned in Zaccattack Fire investigation