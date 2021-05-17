TPD: One dead in motorcycle crash on S. Kino Pkwy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday, May 14. The rider is now identified as 21-year-old Mahmoud Morabet.

According to Tucson Police Department, officials were called to the 2900 block of S. Kino Parkway around 10:00 p.m. Tucson Fire provided aid to the driver of the 2017 Kawasaki ZR900 motorcycle, but Morabet was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was making a left turn from southbound Kino Parkway into a business complex. Morabet was traveling northbound when he struck the front passenger’s side of the Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu remained on scene and officers determined they were not impaired at the time of the crash. Law enforcement has determined the driver failed to yield making the left hand turn, now considered a major factor in the crash.

No charges or tickets have been issued as of yet.

The crash is under investigation.

