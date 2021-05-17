UPDATE: Amerind Fire in Cochise County fully contained at 269 acres
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Forestry is reporting the Amerind Fire in Cochise County is 100% contained on Monday, May 17.
The fire sparked in Dragoon on Saturday afternoon, May 15.
The Amerind Fire burned 269 acres.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conducted evacuations along Sacred Rock Road, which were lifted later Saturday.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.