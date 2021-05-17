Advertise
UPDATE: Amerind Fire in Cochise County fully contained at 269 acres

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office canceled Amerind Fire-related evacuation orders along...
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office canceled Amerind Fire-related evacuation orders along Sacred Rock Road on Saturday, May 15.(Arizona State Forestry)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Forestry is reporting the Amerind Fire in Cochise County is 100% contained on Monday, May 17.

The fire sparked in Dragoon on Saturday afternoon, May 15.

The Amerind Fire burned 269 acres.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conducted evacuations along Sacred Rock Road, which were lifted later Saturday.

