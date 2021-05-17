UPDATE: Amerind Fire in Cochise County fully contained at 269 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Forestry is reporting the Amerind Fire in Cochise County is 100% contained on Monday, May 17.

#AmerindFire is 100% contained at 269 acres. One engine remains assigned to monitor for any interior hot spots. The fire started Saturday afternoon in #Dragoon #CochiseCounty. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/ZjJGXlW0a9 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 17, 2021

The fire sparked in Dragoon on Saturday afternoon, May 15.

The Amerind Fire burned 269 acres.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conducted evacuations along Sacred Rock Road, which were lifted later Saturday.

