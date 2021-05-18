Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

2 Republican hopefuls announce bids for Arizona governor

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags fly at half-staff at the Arizona Capitol in...
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, flags fly at half-staff at the Arizona Capitol in memory of the late Sen. John McCain, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee on Monday became the first major Republican to jump into the race for Arizona governor, followed hours later by GOP developer Karrin Taylor Robson.

Yee announced her plans in a social media video. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. She pledges to tackle border security and oppose socialist policies, which she says have damaged California, where she used to live.

“Our way of life is under attack by the corrupt press, reckless corporate leaders and politicians who put socialist ideals over people, our freedom of speech and our elections,” Yee says in the video.

Robson, who serves on the Arizona Board of Regents, also made her announcement via video, although it was less heavy on policy and personal background. She said she’s a lifelong conservative Republican.

“In just a few months, we’ve seen the direction Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to take this country, and as Arizonans, we need to fight back,” Robson said. “We going to fight for Arizona values” and vowed to “fight the “radical Biden-Harris agenda.”

Both are seeking to win the GOP primary next year. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

Yee’s video heavily focused on national issues and figures, showing images of Democratic politicians unpopular with Republicans, including Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the western Phoenix suburbs and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin.

Robson has spent years as a developer and is founder and president of AZ Strategies, a land-use strategy firm based in Phoenix. A lawyer by training who worked in land use, development and zoning law, she later was executive vice president of the Scottsdale master-planned community developer DMB Associates.

Robson has served on the Board of Regents, which oversees Arizona’s three public universities, since 2017.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Tucson to turn plastic waste into building blocks
From plastic to building blocks: Tucson will waste less, repurpose more
Suspect outstanding after TPD responds to fight involving hatchet in midtown
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
It only took about six minutes for Jay Auto Sales to be out about a$1,000 Friday night.
Caught on camera: Auto dealer catches alleged thieves taking catalytic converter

Latest News

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner in Tucson, built three concrete boxes in the...
Arizona volunteers try to stem the tide of migrant death in the desert
Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio claimed "nobody is higher than me" and told his deputies they...
Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 619 new cases of COVID-19; 17,480 total deaths