Arizona woman claims she didn’t steal car, instead got it from man for sex
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona woman accused of stealing a car claims the alleged victim gave it to her in exchange for sex.
The Mesa Police Department said Diana Lee Baker, 44, was in a vehicle that was reported stolen.
The MPD said Baker told officers a man she knew as “Robert” gave her the car after she had sex with him.
The person who owned the vehicle, a gray Nissan Sentra, told officers he didn’t know Baker and didn’t give her permission to have it.
The MPD said they found a melted plastic straw and foil with drug residue in the vehicle. Baker is facing charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.