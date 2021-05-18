Advertise
Arizona woman claims she didn’t steal car, instead got it from man for sex

Diana Lee Baker is facing charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Diana Lee Baker is facing charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Mesa Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona woman accused of stealing a car claims the alleged victim gave it to her in exchange for sex.

The Mesa Police Department said Diana Lee Baker, 44, was in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The MPD said Baker told officers a man she knew as “Robert” gave her the car after she had sex with him.

The person who owned the vehicle, a gray Nissan Sentra, told officers he didn’t know Baker and didn’t give her permission to have it.

The MPD said they found a melted plastic straw and foil with drug residue in the vehicle. Baker is facing charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

