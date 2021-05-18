Arizona woman claims she didn’t steal car, instead got it from man for sex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona woman accused of stealing a car claims the alleged victim gave it to her in exchange for sex.

The Mesa Police Department said Diana Lee Baker, 44, was in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The MPD said Baker told officers a man she knew as “Robert” gave her the car after she had sex with him.

The person who owned the vehicle, a gray Nissan Sentra, told officers he didn’t know Baker and didn’t give her permission to have it.

The MPD said they found a melted plastic straw and foil with drug residue in the vehicle. Baker is facing charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

