FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild temps with a breezy weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm brings near-normal temps and locally breezy wind through today. The smallest chance for a thunderstorm exists Tuesday. Most activity would be east of Tucson with lightning and gusty winds the main concern. A ridge of high pressure moves in to warm temperatures to the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Another storms skirts by Arizona Thursday through the weekend, picking up our winds again. Temps cool down to normal for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to low 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to mid 90s.

