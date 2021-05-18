Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, left,...
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, left, walk to a meeting at the Foreign Office in Berlin on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.(Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry said Tuesday that Washington is looking into the possibility of introducing a fee on imports from countries that don’t tax heavy polluters, but cautioned that such a move could carry risks “downstream.”

Kerry said President Joe Biden had instructed U.S. officials to examine “play it out: what are the consequences, how do you do the pricing, what is the impact.”

“But he wants to make sure we’ve thoroughly vetted it and thought about it as a matter of policy, particularly because our friends are doing so,” Kerry said.

The European Union has indicated it will put forward plans next month for a carbon border adjustment mechanism aimed at pushing its trading partners into doing more to cut carbon emissions if they want to sell their goods in the world’s largest single market.

The EU’s proposal, though still vague, has drawn significant concern, particularly from major emerging economies such as China, Brazil, India and South Africa.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin before talks with EU counterpart Frans Timmermans, Kerry said Washington and Brussels had agreed to consult each other on the issue as they also push for greater international efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions before U.N. climate talks in November.

“We want to make sure that it’s not going to have a counter impact, a negative impact on this process,” Kerry said.

“Nobody wants their businesses disadvantaged” by introducing carbon taxes that businesses elsewhere don’t pay, he said.

“But we do have some concerns about what the downstream impact might be, and we want to understand that fully before jumping on this,” Kerry added. “Our preference would be that every country is joining in in a fair manner in its efforts to reduce emissions sufficiently that we’re all paying the price of avoiding the consequences of the global climate crisis.”

“And so that includes obviously major emitting nations in the world. We all know who they are,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Tucson to turn plastic waste into building blocks
From plastic to building blocks: Tucson will waste less, repurpose more
Suspect outstanding after TPD responds to fight involving hatchet in midtown
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
It only took about six minutes for Jay Auto Sales to be out about a$1,000 Friday night.
Caught on camera: Auto dealer catches alleged thieves taking catalytic converter

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House in Washington,...
Biden spotlights electric vehicle future he sees for US; visit overshadowed by Gaza violence questions, protests
In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder...
Juror removed from Durst murder trial as pandemic delay ends
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner in Tucson, built three concrete boxes in the...
Arizona volunteers try to stem the tide of migrant death in the desert
FILE - Actor/comedian Charles Grodin appears at a news conference announcing him as host of...
Charles Grodin, ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Heartbreak Kid’ star, dies
Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio claimed "nobody is higher than me" and told his deputies they...
Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M