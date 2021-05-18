Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time; owners should park them outside

The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday,...
The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.

The automaker also is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short.

This time dealers will install a new fuse, inspect the computers, and replace them if needed.

Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Tucson to turn plastic waste into building blocks
From plastic to building blocks: Tucson will waste less, repurpose more
Suspect outstanding after TPD responds to fight involving hatchet in midtown
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
It only took about six minutes for Jay Auto Sales to be out about a$1,000 Friday night.
Caught on camera: Auto dealer catches alleged thieves taking catalytic converter

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House in Washington,...
Biden spotlights electric vehicle future he sees for US; visit overshadowed by Gaza violence questions, protests
In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder...
Juror removed from Durst murder trial as pandemic delay ends
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner in Tucson, built three concrete boxes in the...
Arizona volunteers try to stem the tide of migrant death in the desert
FILE - Actor/comedian Charles Grodin appears at a news conference announcing him as host of...
Charles Grodin, ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Heartbreak Kid’ star, dies
Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio claimed "nobody is higher than me" and told his deputies they...
Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M