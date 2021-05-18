Advertise
MOD Pizza to offer customers free pizza in celebration of 500 restaurants

(WNDU)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - MOD Pizza is offering customers a free pizza or salad on Tuesday, May 18 to celebrate the establishment of 500 restaurants.

Beginning at 5 p.m. local time, the first 50 people in line at every MOD store will receive a free MOD-size pizza or salad. The special offer lasts for just 500 seconds and ends at 5:08 p.m.

“It has been an incredible journey to 500 stores, and we can’t wait to show some MOD love to our amazing customers who helped us reach this milestone,” said Scott and Ally Svenson, co-founders of MOD Pizza. “For us it has never really been about the number of stores opened, but rather the number of lives we’ve been able to impact over the years. Each new store opening is a chance to hire more amazing people, deepen our impact and be a force for good in our communities. Today the MOD Squad is 10,000+ strong and growing, and we’ve never been more excited about what lies ahead for MOD!”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

