Motivational Monday: Get your summer body

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 is launching a new series called Motivational Monday, we are trying to help you get to the gym, get focused, and get healthy.

One of the first steps is making sure you start your day on the right foot. After being asleep for several hours, our body can lock up, but Coach Stacy Lewis with Orange Theory Fitness in Foothills has tips on how to get our blood flowing.

“I think the first thing is our core, it’s the main thing we are carrying most of our body weight with throughout the day” Coach Stacy said. “So activating that core is the best thing we can do.”

Exercising is a great way to build muscle or lose weight, but it works in tandem with healthy eating.

“Meal prepping, that is my biggest recommendation,” Coach Stacy said. “Pick one day in the week to meal prep, for me that’s on a Sunday. That way it’s setting me up for the rest of the week, not just for lunch but for breakfast, dinner, and my snacks too.”

She also points out the importance of tracking what you eat.

“There is a free app called MyFitnessPal, and you can track everything,” Coach Stacy said. “You can scan barcodes, and it sets you up for how many calories in a day, that way you know if you’re meeting your goals.”

When starting out, or when you aren’t seeing the results you want, it can be hard to stay motivated. Coach Stay says you have to know if you are intrinsic or extrinsically motivated.

“What works for you is not always going to work for others. Maybe you can say you are going to work out and stick to that plan,” Coach Stacy. “Others might need an accountability partner to make sure they are sticking to those workouts. you just have to know what works for you.”

The next episode of Motivational Mondays airs on KOLD News 13 at 4 p.m. on May 31. Tune in for tips you can use to stay safe at gyms throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

