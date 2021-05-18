Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Police officer accused of building meth lab in his NJ home

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEHOLD, N.J. (WCBS) - A veteran police officer from New Jersey has been suspended without pay as he faces charges related to creating a meth lab, allegedly at his own home.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Officer Christopher Walls with Long Branch Police was assembling a methamphetamine lab in the basement and back shed of his Freehold, New Jersey, home. His wife and 13-year-old daughter also live in the home.

“Shock – complete shock, I never in a million years would have suspected this,” said Walls’ friend, Nick Luna.

Officer Christopher Walls, 50, with Long Branch Police faces charges related to creating a meth...
Officer Christopher Walls, 50, with Long Branch Police faces charges related to creating a meth lab and endangering the welfare of a child. The 19-year veteran of the force has been suspended without pay.(Source: Freehold Police, WCBS via CNN)

Police were called to the house just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a health and wellness check. Someone in the home then told them about the suspicious activity.

Soon after, officials say state and local hazmat and narcotics units found chemicals and materials consistent with a meth lab.

“If you use the wrong ingredients in the slightest bit, it could result in a major explosion, taking out the house [and] potentially even a city block,” said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Police also uncovered books related to making meth, explosives and poison, as well as a large, open and unsecured gun safe, which had more than 12 guns and ammunition.

Walls faces charges related to creating a meth lab and endangering the welfare of a child. The 19-year veteran of the force has been suspended without pay. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

“This is clearly a blemish on the integrity of our profession, but the important thing is we all know it and we accept that, as does the Long Branch Police Department,” Gramiccioni said.

Gramiccioni does not believe Walls was working on the lab while on police duty. Sources say Walls does not have any record of wrongdoing with the police department.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man detained after midtown standoff
A Tempe, Arizona, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young...
Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona
The Pima County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting to discuss the county's mask...
Pima County drops mask mandate, Tucson mayor asks council to take on city mandate in next meeting
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Crash in median on I-10 near Picacho Peak
ADOT reports rollover crash on I-10 near Picacho Peak

Latest News

Fact Finders: How to return a stimulus payment sent to a dead relative
Fact Finders: COVID-19 and new cases of diabetes
KOLD Fact Finders: Can COVID-19 trigger diabetes?
KOLD Fact Finders: Can COVID-19 trigger diabetes?
MOD Pizza to offer customers free pizza in celebration of 500 restaurants
Investigators say they found chemicals and materials consistent with a meth lab, books related...
Officer suspended after meth lab found in NJ home, prosecutors say