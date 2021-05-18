Sierra Vista man arrested for neighborhood explosion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly blowing up a bowling ball in his yard.

Police responded to reports of an explosion in a neighborhood at around 5 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021. There, they found debris of what looked like a bowling ball in the roadway, with much of the debris in Jaggers’ yard, according to a news release from the City of Sierra Vista.

When police asked Jaggers about blowing up the bowling ball, he told them he was just mixing compounds. Police called in the Arizona Department of Public Safety Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit to investigate Jaggers’ home. The release states that the team found remains of a homemade explosive device and potentially hazardous materials.

Jaggers was arrested and charged with endangerment, and five counts each of manufacturing prohibited weapons and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to the news release. He was booked into the Cochise County jail without bail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Sierra Vista Police Department Detective Paul Youman at 520-452-7500.

