Tucson named a “go-to” destination for summer travelers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re finally seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as the prospect of traveling this summer is within reach.

Did you know Tucson has been named a “go-to” destination?

Esquire has named Tucson one of the “5 unexpectedly awesome cities” to visit in the U.S.

Of course, Visit Tucson officials said they’re not surprised.

Our combination of having great weather most of the year, great outdoor opportunities in this post-COVID area, world-renowned food, and our proximity to a national park have secured our spot on the list.

“Tucson’s a unique experience. There’s a lot of things you can do and here that you can’t see anywhere else. Especially in our new economy where a lot of people can be far away from where their job is, this sort of remote economy, Tucson becomes really appealing in that too,” Dan Gibson, Senior Director of Communications for Visit Tucson, said.

He added that lists like Esquire’s remind people what the Old Pueblo has to offer, and it gets them to visit Southern Arizona.

Plus, the more people who visit, the bigger boost to our economy.

Gibson said Tucson stayed around 40-50% occupancy for tourists last year, but we’re trying to rebound.

This list is just another way we can do that since tourism brings revenue to local shops, hotels, and restaurants.

Another thing that can help is the Conde Nast Traveler “Hot List.”

For the first time ever, Tucson made the list.

Gibson said this is a very big deal since the “Hot List” the best travel magazine in the world and this is the first time they’ve included destinations.

Obviously, we’re doing something right.

