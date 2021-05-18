Advertise
Woman found murdered in Phoenix home; 3 kids rescued

By Jeff Popovich
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (AZ Family) - Police are working to find out who killed a mother in Phoenix and left her children abandoned at the home Monday night.

According to Phoenix police, officers went to an apartment complex on 19th Avenue just south of Camelback Road to check on the welfare of two young children crying on the porch of a unit. Officers arrived around 7:30 p.m. and found two unsupervised toddlers, ages 3 and 2. After going into the unit, officers found a woman dead with obvious signs of trauma to her body. A 4-week-old infant was found in the apartment as well.

The three kids was taken to a hospital and evaluated. The children were released and are healthy. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the homicide. Police say there is currently no suspect information available. The investigation is ongoing.

