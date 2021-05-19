A walk in their shoes: shoot, don’t shoot training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Much of the discussion surrounding law enforcement in Tucson and around the country over the last year has revolved around excessive use of force by law enforcement.

They are required to go through a lot of training to be able to make educated and split-second decisions.

“There is a lot of misunderstanding about why law enforcement officers do what they do,” said ATF Senior Special Agent James Balthazar.s

Agents explained the lethal use of force, the legality behind it, the grey area surrounding it, and just how difficult navigating all of it can be.

I took a walk in their shoes- in a real-time simulator, where I spoke to fake suspects, asking them to drop their weapons, some listened, others didn’t.

The situations changed quickly, mostly leaving me without time to de-escalate the situation. At times before I could finish my sentence asking the suspect to put his weapon down, he had already fired at me.

And, while I was able to get a couple of shots off- I didn’t have the best aim – some went into the pavement others, between the simulated suspect’s legs.

It makes you realize just how valuable each millisecond is in unsure situations like the ones I went through today.

Though, every scenario is different in some simulations I didn’t have to shoot my fake gun.

“There are a range of reasonable options, there’s never one perfect answer when it comes to use of force,” Balthazar said.

Officers say it all comes down to time. They say they don’t use tasers much because if the barbs fail to attach, they have to take more seconds to then reach for their gun and point- something that on average takes 1.9 seconds- and we know from my training- in that time the officer or a bystander could have been killed by a suspect.

“The bottom line is police use of force must be objectively reasonable,” Balthazar said. “Objectively means facts that we can point to they’re not somebody’s opinion.”

