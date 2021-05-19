Bobcat sightings concern some residents near Honeybee Canyon Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the temperatures heat up and we move into the summertime, we’re seeing more and more of our wild, desert neighbors every day. Residents near the Honeybee Canyon Trail say bobcats populate the area, but some homeowners are reportedly trying to get the bobcats relocated.

Phil Penta has lived near the Honeybee Canyon Trail for more than 20 years. He told says part of the reason why he liked the area so much was because of the wildlife, “We’ve always seen the bobcats. They come down the street, usually go along the desert area right here. They continue off that way. Sometimes they’ll even sit underneath that tree right there.”

His neighbor even had a bobcat come over her fence and into her backyard. As new people move to the area from out of state, some feel the bobcats pose a danger and should be relocated.

″I think they should just keep them in their own habitat. They were here before anybody was I’m sure. I think they should just stay in the surrounding area that they’re in,” Penta says.

Mark Hart with the Department of Game and Fish says they’ve received tons of calls about bobcats lately, but relocation is a last resort.

Hart says, “We wouldn’t want to separate a female bobcat from its kittens. There is something that bobcats pose a threat to and that’s small pets. They can easily clear a six-foot wall. So, if you’ve got small dogs, or cats, or even medium-sized dogs and you’ve got bobcats present, you probably ought to be out there with them.”

Hart explains bobcats may be frequenting an area if they have babies or if there’s something that attracts them like water or shade. The month of May is a big time for bobcats. Residents may even see babies in their backyard, especially if they live close to a trail. Game and Fish says the cats benefit our desert ecosystem and there are few reasons to have them relocated.

“Most certainly if they’re entrapped, say in your backyard and they don’t have a way out. If they are concerned and menacing. Sometimes bobcats get into homes,” Hart says.

Hart said if you feel a situation with a bobcat is genuinely dangerous call Game and Fish and they will connect you with an urban wildlife specialist who can talk you through the situation.

