Body found in debris of burned trailer in Golden Valley

Police are investigating.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — One person has been found dead after authorities in northwestern Arizona extinguished flames that had engulfed a travel trailer.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Golden Valley Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire late Monday night. They found the trailer in the unincorporated community of Golden Valley, just outside Kingman, engulfed in flames.

A body was found in the debris after the fire was extinguished, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. Authorities are working to identify the person and determine what caused the fire.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office.

